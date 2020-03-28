Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after recovering from the coronavirus in Australia.
They were both photographed driving around Los Angeles, where they live, on Friday, E! News reported.
The couple was in Australia, where Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, when they tested positive for the virus. Hanks and Wilson took to social media on March 11 to announce the diagnosis. Production of Luhrmann's film was officially postponed a few days later.
News of their return to Los Angeles comes nearly two weeks after the they were both released from the hospital in Australia. Hanks said they initially felt "a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches." He also said his wife had other symptoms such as "some chills that came and went" as well as "slight fevers."
On Sunday, Hanks tweeted, "Two weeks after our first symptoms, we feel better."
The couple had been posting updates about their recovery on social media in an effort to reach fans who may be feeling anxious in the midst of the pandemic.
"[It's] going to take a while but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too, shall pass.We can figure this out," Hanks tweeted.