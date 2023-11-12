Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift changing 'Karma' lyrics to reference the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared just as surprised as concertgoers when he received an onstage shoutout from Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour show in Argentina.

Swift snuck a lyric change into Saturday’s performance of “Karma” at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate, singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me” with a giggle — in place of the usual “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.”

The alteration drew immediate screams from the crowd as Kelce was captured on video bringing his hands to his face and breaking out in a big grin. Swift’s father was also seen tapping Kelce on the shoulder and clapping his hands in apparent excitement.

Swift further elated fans after the show by running into Kelce’s arms and planting him with a kiss — their first caught on camera — as the pair walked off together backstage.

Kelce had flown into Argentina on Friday for Swift’s first stop on the international leg of the Eras Tour, and the two were seen dining out at a restaurant Friday after Swift canceled that night’s show due to bad weather.

Fans have eagerly followed Swift’s high-profile romance with Kelce since the football player made his move on a July episode of his podcast “New Heights,” where he revealed that he had hoped to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City.

Although neither have directly confirmed their relationship, the two have been regularly spotted holding hands and dining out at restaurants ever since they seemingly went public with Swift’s first appearance at a Chiefs game in September, where she stood beside Kelce’s mom and cheered him on from a private box.