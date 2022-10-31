Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit.

"Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted to her nearly 2 million Twitter followers on Saturday afternoon, two days after the billionaire tycoon closed his $44 billion deal to purchase the service.

Here's a running list of other folks from the overlapping worlds of television, movies, music and sports who say they plan to leave.

Sara Bareilles

The Grammy-winning singer/songwriter tweeted to her nearly 3 million followers on Sunday: "Welp. It's been fun Twitter. I'm out. See you on the other platforms, peeps.

"Sorry, this one's just not for me," Bareilles added, capping her post with a heart and prayer-hands emoji.

Toni Braxton

In a tweet to her nearly 2 million followers on Friday, the Grammy-winning R&B star decried the content she said she had seen on Twitter since Musk's takeover, writing in part: "I'm shocked and appalled at some of the 'free speech' I've seen on this platform since its acquisition."

"Hate speech under the veil of 'free speech' is unacceptable; therefore I am choosing to stay off Twitter as it is no longer a safe space for myself, my sons and other POC," Braxton added, using an acronym for people of color.

Brian Koppelman

Koppelman, the co-creator of the Showtime dramas "Billions" and "Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber," recently tweeted: "Y’all’s, for real, come find me over on instagram and the tok. Gonna really try to take a breather from here for a minute or a month come deal close time."

The screenwriter and producer has since locked his tweets, meaning that only approved followers can see what he posts.

Téa Leoni

Leoni, an actor best known for starring on the CBS political drama "Madam Secretary," tweeted to her roughly 124,000 followers on Saturday: "Hi everyone. I’m coming off Twitter today—let’s see where we are when the dust settles."

"Today the dust has revealed too much hate, too much in the wrong direction," Leoni added. "Love, kindness, and possibilities for all of you."

Ken Olin

Olin, an executive producer of the NBC show "This Is Us" and a former star of the ABC drama series "Thirtysomething," tweeted to his roughly 293,000 followers that he is "out of here." He then made a plea for kindness and peace.

Alex Winter

Winter, an actor and filmmaker best known for playing Bill in the "Bill & Ted" film series alongside Keanu Reeves, locked his Twitter account sometime after Musk's acquisition. His bio on the site now says "Not here" and links to his Instagram profile.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.