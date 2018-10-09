Voter registration spikes on heels of Taylor Swift political Instagram post

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

They're ready for it.

Vote.org reported a surge in registrations, especially among young people, within a couple days of an Instagram post from Taylor Swift directing her fans to the site.

In the Sunday post, Swift warned her followers in Tennessee that if they missed the Oct. 9 voter registration deadline, there would be "trouble when you walked in" to a polling place and no "Blank Space" to write their candidate's name.

She also endorsed two Tennessee Democrats while urging her fans across the country to make sure they were ready to vote in the November midterm election.

Swift said she would be voting for Former Tennesse Gov. Phil Bredesen to take the seat of Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn, saying Blackburn's record of voting against LGBTQ and women's rights "appalls and terrifies me." She also endorsed incumbent Democratic Representative Jim Cooper.

The Instagram post came just one day after Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexual misconduct, was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh denied the allegations.

"So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count," Swift wrote. "But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do."

Swift included the URL to vote.org, which reported nearly 65,000 people nationwide between the ages of 18 and 29 had registered since Sunday night when the post went live. The site also reported more than 40,000 people between the ages of 30 and 70+ registering since Sunday.

"Taylor's post has helped bring out young voters: the overwhelming majority of new registrations since Sunday have been from people between 18 and 29 years old," Vote.org said in a statement.

Last month, in Tennesse specifically, Vote.org registered 2,811 voters. In October alone, the site has reported registering 5,183 in the state.

"We're especially happy to see that because we know voting is habit-forming; statistically, a young person who votes in 2018 is 55% more likely to vote again in 2020,” Vote.org's statement said.

Swift has been famously silent on political matters in the past, causing some to speculate an allegiance with President Donald Trump, while others skewered her for remaining quiet during the 2016 election.