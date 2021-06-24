'We love you': Celebrities rally around Britney Spears after her call to end conservatorship

Britney Spears received an outpouring of support from actors, singers and media personalities Wednesday after publicly asking a judge to end her 13-year conservatorship.

“Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system,” singer Halsey wrote in a tweet. “She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.”

Spears’ conservatorship has been the subject of heightened scrutiny over the last year since the release of multiple documentaries examining her career, including the New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” and the BBC’s “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.”

Spears, 39, began her testimony Wednesday by telling the judge she felt she wasn’t heard “on any level” the last time she was in court. She went on to allege that she’s undergone several psychiatric evaluations, been put on different medications and was forced to continue working despite wanting a break - all while telling the judge that her father, Jamie Spears, approved everything that’s been done to her. Under the conservatorship, Jamie Spears oversees his daughter's personal life and finances.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," wrote Justin Timberlake, who dated Britney Spears early in their careers. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Timberlake apologized to Britney Spears earlier this year for benefiting "from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he said Wednesday.

“Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked?” actress Rose McGowan said. “I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney”

Mariah Carey tweeted her support for Spears, writing, “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

"No words. #FreeBritney," designer Vera Wang tweeted.

Singer Brandy also chimed in, tweeting, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

She followed that tweet with another that said, “#freebritney.”

During her testimony, Spears also told the judge she has an intrauterine device that she’d like to have removed so she could have another child. She said her conservators have not allowed her to have it removed.

“How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime? Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions,” Meghan McCain tweeted. “If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail.”

Khloe Kardashian urged Spears to stay strong, writing on Twitter, “No one should be treated like this. Stay strong Queen!! You deserve better."

“We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears,” singer Tinashe tweeted.

Dating app Grindr also voiced support for Spears, tweeting, “We love you britney.”

At Wednesday's hearing, an attorney for Jamie Spears made a brief statement.

"Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and her sister very much," the attorney said.

Jamie Spears and his team have vehemently denied allegations that he has abused his position, repeatedly stating that he only has his daughter’s best interests at heart.

“Britney being safe and not being taken advantage of is his No. 1 priority,” Vivian Thoreen, attorney for Jamie Spears, told NBC News in March.