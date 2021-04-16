YouTuber Jeffree Star hospitalized after 'severe car accident'

YouTube celebrity Jeffree Star was hospitalized along with his friend Daniel Lucas after a "severe" car crash, he said Friday.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," said a tweet posted to Star's account.

"We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

The Wyoming Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

Star wrote on Instagram that Lucas is a "close friend" who with whom he "traveled the world" and "had the time of our lives together on stage screaming in a microphone and finally feeling accepted as guys in makeup."

Star is in stable condition, a spokesperson for Wyoming Medical Center in Casper told NBC News.

NBC News reported in November 2020 that Star moved to a home in the Cowboy State to escape a "weird atmosphere" when California was beset by wildfires.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.