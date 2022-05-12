Zac Efron says he would be open to a 'High School Musical' reboot

You hear that, Wildcats? That's the sound of a potential "High School Musical" reunion.

Zac Efron, who played basketball player-musical star Troy Bolton in the iconic Disney Channel movies, recently told E! News that he'd "of course" be interested in reuniting with the original cast if the opportunity came along for a reboot.

"I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing," Efron, who stars in the new film "Firestarter," said. "My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

A spokesperson for Efron did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

It's been 16 years since the first "HSM" movie debuted. The second film came out a year later, in 2007. The third and final film in the franchise, "High School Musical 3: Senior Year," debuted in theaters in 2008.

Disney brought back some of the magic with its Disney+ series "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," which follows a group of theater kids (including Olivia Rodrigo, who plays Nini) as they put on their school production of "High School Musical."

Other stars of the original films have previously leaned into the nostalgia.

Vanessa Hudgens, who starred as Troy's love interest and co-musical lead Gabriella Montez, and Ashley Tisdale, who played musical theater rival Sharpay Evans, recently did a TikTok duet to audio of a song from the first film, "We're All In This Together."

At this year's Met Gala red carpet, Hudgens also crossed paths with Rodrigo.

"Little miss new Gabriella," she said to Rodrigo on the carpet. "I always feel like I have such a connection to you because of that."

Rodrigo replied, "I know, we're soul sisters."