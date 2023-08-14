Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged after 4 years of dating

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged after four years of dating.

The longtime couple announced the news Aug. 14 in a joint Instagram post. “Forever starts now!!!” they captioned a pic of Deschanel. 43, flashing her engagement ring while standing alongside her new “Property Brothers” fiancé, 45.

People reports that Scott popped the question on Aug. 13 during a family trip to Scotland.

Scott and Deschanel’s love story began in 2019 when they met during filming of a episode of the Apple TV+ series “Carpool Karaoke.”

The couple quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic — along with Deschanel’s kids, Elsie Otter, now 8, and Charlie Wolf, now 6 (with ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik).

They later bought a house together in June 2020.

“We literally designed this house, so that … my hope is it will stay in the family forever, our kids will take it over, and then their kids will take it over,” Scott told TODAY in April 2022. “I waited my whole life to find Zooey, and I’ve now waited my whole life to have my dream home with someone like Zooey.”

In November 2022, Scott and Deschanel opened up to TODAY.com about the special role he plays in Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf’s lives while walking the red carpet at the annual Baby2Baby gala in West Hollywood, California.

“(Scott) is an amazing stepdad,” Deschanel said enthusiastically.

“I’m a magician, former clown, I can build stuff, I mean, pretty good,” he replied, laughing.

“He’s really very highly qualified for the job,” Deschanel quipped at the time.

Luckily for fans, Scott and Deschanel have been gushing about their love all along on social media.