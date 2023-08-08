DIY creators' feud is the most recent niche drama to unfold on TikTok

Another niche TikTok controversy is ramping up online after a maximalist interior design TikToker accused another of copying designs and DIY — do it yourself — content for videos.

TayBeepBoop, a TikToker with over 1.9 million followers, went viral last week after she made a video calling out a TikToker known as KaarinJoy for projects she believes were copied, including a mirror decorated with moss, an art gallery featuring a green painted squiggle on the wall and the use of blue and green as a color combination.

"I'm about to be so petty, and I've never done something like this before, but there is a large creator who is just getting out of hand," she said in the now-deleted video, in which she pointed out what she believed were examples of KaarinJoy's copying her ideas for content.

The video ignited social media debate over the difference between getting inspiration from someone and copying someone outright. Many users defended KaarinJoy, commenting on the video that TayBeepBoop’s arguments were a reach, because most of those projects could be found on websites like Pinterest. Others pointed out that creators' purpose in sharing their projects should be to inspire.

“A huge part of art is inspiration. All artists take inspiration from somewhere, something, or someone. You are someone I really enjoy watching Kaarin!” a user wrote on one of KaarinJoy's videos.

“I am an artist and love and encourage others. There is enough room for all of us. Keep spreading your joy,” another person commented.

KaarinJoy, who has over 2 million followers, eventually also weighed in, posting a video response last week. She said she was disappointed, because she likes TayBeepBoop's content.

“We have very similar styles,” she said. “I’m so inspired by her, and it’s so crazy to say that no one else can decorate in color or have similar styles to you and it automatically being me maliciously copying her.”

KaarinJoy declined to comment. TayBeepBoop did not respond to a request for comment.

TayBeepBoop later posted a new video, saying she mishandled the situation.

"I posted a vid today that I should have continued to handle privately. This isn't what I want my page to be about so I've removed it! I'm passionate about giving credit to designers and creators, and I wish that could have been the case here when it was first addressed," the post on her account said. It has since been deleted.

The drama, which occurred in a relatively niche TikTok community, has also turned into a topic for analysis among other creators, including the influencer and podcast host Brooke Schofield.

"Her account is a DIY account, OK? And she is distraught that somebody did it themselves," she said.

Other TikTokers have taken the opportunity to poke fun at the situation. Some joked about crediting different people for ideas in TayBeepBoop's videos, like painting clouds on her ceiling or using flowers in her designs.

"You need to credit Michelangelo for those clouds on the ceiling," a user commented on her video.

"Do I have permission to breathe? I know you do that, so I just want to make sure I'm allowed to too," another joked.

Three days ago, TayBeepBoop made a third response video, which is still on her page and has garnered over 2 million views.

"My behavior has been wild and inappropriate, and I apologize it's taken me so long to realize that," she said. "I didn't think I had done anything wrong. Genuinely, I admit that for days I didn't want to be fake and give an apology that I didn't actually believe."

Some users suggested the apology was not genuine. They pointed out it was posted soon after Otto Studios, a wallpaper company that TayBeepBoop had collaborated with, announced that her collection would no longer be available.

But others appreciated her latest video.

"We are all human and we all get it so wrong sometimes," a user commented. "The beauty is owning it, and the growth follows."