Actress Annabella Sciorra's voice broke as she testified Thursday about how Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped her inside her New York apartment about 27 years ago, and that he overpowered her as she tried in vain to physically resist.
"I was wearing that nightgown and he, as I was trying to get him off of me ... I was punching him, I was kicking him, and he took my hands and put them over my head," Sciorra told a jury in a Manhattan courtroom.
She then held her hands over her head, faced the jurors and clasped her wrists. As the sexual assault continued, she told the jury, she "couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked."
"He got on top of me," she continued, "and he raped me."
"It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual," Sciorra said. "I didn't really even know what was happening. It was like a seizure."
Sciorra's dramatic and emotional account of the night Weinstein allegedly raped her is a key part of the trial against the once-powerful Hollywood mogul, who faces charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. Sciorra is one of six women who are being allowed to testify in connection with the other two cases, although Weinstein, 67, is not standing trial for the alleged incident that the actress has described.
He also faces a sex crime case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in 2013.
In all, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from rape to sexual assault and harassment, going back decades. The allegations were part of a wider societal reckoning known as #MeToo, which upended the careers of dozens of powerful and wealthy men.
Weinstein pleaded not guilty ahead of his trial and has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
At the time of the alleged rape, Sciorra was a 33-year-old actress who had made a name for herself for her roles in "Jungle Fever" and "The Hand That Rocks the Cradle."
