'We're fighting every day' — Six women in Hollywood on what has and hasn't changed since #MeToo

Q: The big difference is now there's a community, and a big sense of a strong community of women working together to get something done. Who wants to take that?

Gina Prince-Bythewood: Well, I think that there's been chips that have been happening, things chipping away. I mean, Bill Cosby, despite the fact that he did not get convicted. But I think that was the start of a sea change. And then Trump's election was so offensive to so many of us.

And then to see the Women's March, and all these women coming together, and realizing for the first time that we're 51 percent of the population, we got to start acting like it. There's this attitude now where we don't care, we are going to speak up, as you said, in the room, in the moment, on our sets.

For women speaking up, now there's not that thought that, "I'm the only one, and if I speak up I'm gonna get shushed and ignored and embarrassed, and my career's over." Now we speak up, and you have this clamoring of people supporting you, saying, "I believe you." And I think that that is the strongest thing that's come out of this.

Angela Robinson: And also, women have been so silent. Especially a lot of my friends who are actors, and once you see it you can't un-see it. There's just one actress per movie. There's five guys and one actress. So their entire life is: wife, mother, girlfriend, whore. But they started meeting and comparing notes. And it's the first time ever that people have kind of come together, especially the actress community.

Q: Tracy, tell me what your experience has been since you wrote "Girls Trip."

Tracy Oliver: I think it's been incredible, to be honest. I've been in the business probably, like, eight years at this point. And I would really say in the last two years is when I've actually seen real change and opportunity. And I think a lot of it has to do with social media. Now people are asking questions about who the writer is, who the director is. And people are demanding, "If we're gonna have a movie starring a woman, why not have a woman be behind it? Why not have a woman write it?"

Working professionals in the motion picture industry left to right, Catherine Hardwicke, Angela Robinson, Tracy Oliver, Lake Bell, participate in a round table discussion about the anti-harassment movement at Catch LA on Feb. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / for NBC News

It's forcing Hollywood to be accountable for it in a way that I've never seen before. And I live for that, and I love it. To be honest, a few years ago I couldn't go into a room knowing that as a black woman, I would be hired to write a movie about black women. That sounds crazy, but you couldn't do that. You would not be the front-runner to tell your own story. (LAUGHTER)

Q: Let's talk about the guys. I think this is a really important point to make, that if the #MeToo movement and Time's Up and all of these different groups, they're all about women talking to women, then there's really kind of no point. What you need is the power structure to be listening and changing in terms of helping everybody get a fair shot at making this incredible pop culture that exports itself around the world. But let's talk about men. Are men terrified that it's not a good thing to give people a hug anymore? It seems there's confusion around the rules.

Lake Bell: Yeah, I think they are. There's a sensitivity that has been infused in our community across the board, you know, men and women. And the men who are sensitive to it and conscious and thinking about their actions and their decorum in the workplace, I think that is great.

I feel like women have been doing that their entire career. You know, it's like we have only been sensitive to how we act in a room at all times. So in a way it's just like, cool, now guys, you get it. And this is kind of what you do. And by the way, being respectful in the workplace and being, you know, jostled into this, they're nervous now, you know. "Can I hug?" Just opt for the more prudent choice. Just maybe don't hug.

On confronting gender disparities in public:

Tracy Oliver: Yes. It's uncomfortable for us to walk into rooms and feel undervalued based on your race or your gender or your sexual orientation. Whatever it is, it's uncomfortable for us all of the time. So I was like, “Why are we tiptoeing and putting on gloves around white men?” Make them feel uncomfortable. It's OK for them to live in that space and see what it's like when we have to walk into a room.

Because it's always kind of a dance for us. We're always, as women, people of color, always trying to figure out, what do I say? How do I make myself more palatable? How do I make myself more likable? Did I do this wrong? Was I too loud? Was I not loud enough? Like, these are all the questions that they don't have to consider.

Q: Do we think there's a possibility that this movement will dissipate?

Gina Prince-Bythewood: No, the backlash that's happening right now is so cliché. You knew it was coming. You see it coming. As you were talking about, just the things that people say when somebody comes forward, and, "We've had enough," or, "This person is clearly lying." It's just cliché. And I feel like we all recognize that. And it's too big, it's too important. And it's just different. It is absolutely different now. You can feel it.

Lake Bell: Seismic.

Gina Prince-Bythewood: It's seismic. And it has to, for all of our survival and people coming up, it has to sustain itself. And it's up to individuals, and us as a group, to make sure that happens.

Tracy Oliver: And it's bigger than us, too. It's not just Hollywood. People are not supporting the same status quo anymore. Like, people are choosing which movies to put their money behind, choosing what to watch. And a lot of it right now is eye-opening to studios, where they're realizing, "Oh wow, we can't say that people of color, you know, can't travel overseas and make money, 'cause look at what 'Black Panther' is doing."

Jessie Kahnweiler, left, and Angela Robinson, right, participate in a round table discussion about the anti-harassment movement led by NBC at Catch LA on Feb. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. Dania Maxwell / for NBC News

Q: You touched on other industries outside of entertainment. What was most shocking for me is seeing powerful, beautiful women who you felt have all the wherewithal to challenge the structure, who didn't. And what we've seen every single day since this Harvey Weinstein thing unraveled, what's really going on in Hollywood, is this shocking extent to which this is so pervasive. Even women with everything, the money and the looks and the power, were not able to do anything about it. You know, how do people outside of the entertainment business fare?

Gina Prince-Bythewood: For Time’s Up to be successful, it has to bleed into every single industry. And one of the turning points for the movement was the letter that the farmworkers wrote to the women of Hollywood saying, "You guys have the platform, but we are suffering in silence. And we're standing with you in solidarity, but we need you." It was inspiring to all of us. And the hope is that we make this palpable to everyone, even if you don't feel like you have a voice, or you've never spoken up. And that's what has to happen.

Lake Bell: Absolutely. I always have these moments, it's like I'm reading these articles, and I'm like, "Oh my god, oh my god." Like, I totally have been there. I've been in that hotel room. You know? I've been offered drugs. And it's just insane. And you're just like, how did the good kid, a smart kid, end up in that situation? How did I get all the way into that hotel? You know, it's just remarkable. And you're like, "Well, you could have turned back."