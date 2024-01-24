Jon Stewart returns to 'The Daily Show'

Longtime viewers of "The Daily Show" will soon see a familiar face back in the hosting chair. Jon Stewart, who hosted the show from 1996 to 2015, will return to the program, NBC News has confirmed.

The news comes after more than a year of uncertainty in the search to replace Trevor Noah, who just took home an Emmy for best variety talk series. The comedian exited in 2022 after hosting for seven years. He had taken over from Stewart.

Stewart will host Monday nights through the 2024 election, and then will continue on as executive producer for every episode until the end of this year and the next, according to a news release from Comedy Central. On days Stewart is not hosting, "The Daily Show" will continue to rely on a team of rotating correspondents.

The show typically airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET, with Monday widely believed to be its most-watched day.

Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Studios, called Stewart “the voice of our generation.”

“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit,” McCarthy said in a statement about Stewart's return.

During his previous 16-year run as its host, Stewart won two dozen Emmy Awards for The Daily Show. Stewart emerged during that time as a leading voice of left-leaning outrage

Stewart joked on X with references to the collegiate sports transfer system that he was headed to a new challenge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.