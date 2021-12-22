Chile's President-elect Gabriel Boric won the stan culture vote

Gabriel Boric's election as Chile's next president is a win for progressives and Swifties alike.

The 35-year-old former student protest leader won the run-off vote against far-right candidate José Antonio Kast on Sunday. Boric will be Chile's youngest and most left-leaning president. His campaign included proposals to cancel student debt, raise taxes for the rich and further environmental protection efforts.

Boric's supporters include Taylor Swift fans — the millennial president-elect has worn the iconic cardigan merch released with Swift's album "Folklore," and posed with a print-out of Swift's face superimposed on Jesus's body. In August, Boric tweeted, "I feel #Swiftie."

In a video posted days before the election, Chilean Swift fans approached Boric and asked, "Are you a Swiftie or not?"

In response, Boric pulled out a small photo of the "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" singer and showed it to the camera.

Boric also won the support of K-pop fans when he was spotted holding photos of singer Jeongyeon, who's a member of the girl group TWICE, and Han Jisung, from the South Korean boy band Stray Kids.

When a fan joked in an Instagram comment that Boric said "Stan Loona," a popular phrase used by K-pop fans to promote the Korean girl group Loona, Boric responded to the meme.

"Greetings to Orbits," he said, referencing the name for Loona fans.

Boric is also a nu metal fan, and photos of him wearing merch for bands like Tool, Rammstein, Deftones and Nine Inch Nails have gained traction online.

In a televised video call with outgoing President Sebastián Piñera, Boric said, "I am going to give the best of me to rise to this tremendous challenge."

And it appears he has the support of Swifties, K-pop fans and nu metal enthusiasts alike.