Breaking News Emails
Fall is coming early this year for Starbucks fans, and with a new addition to the menu.
Starbucks announced they'll now be serving the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, an iced drink available Tuesday to drink when you want fall but summer is still in full swing.
Starbucks' announcement that they'll start serving their fall menu drinks in August surprised some devotees, who are used to waiting until the leaves start changing to drink their fall favorite. The cold brew addition appears to be a way to give the autumn beverage some summer flair.
The pumpkin cold brew is the first new pumpkin drink Starbucks says it has created in 16 years, since the coffee behemoth debuted their signature pumpkin spice latte in 2003, which is equal parts beloved, derided, and meme’d. The drink is so ubiquitous it has even earned its own nickname: the PSL.
Cold drinks now amount to 50 percent of their beverage orders, up from 37 percent in 2013, Starbucks said. Demand for iced drinks is up, and the addition of the cold PSL makes business sense.
“With customer excitement for PSL sweeping the nation each fall, we wanted to create a new beverage that combines two of our customers’ favorite things, pumpkin spices and cold brew,” Matthew Thornton, a member of Starbucks’ beverage research & development team, said in a statement.
The drink is made with Starbucks cold brew and vanilla, and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping, and will be available in the U.S. or Canada.