Why $2.99 Trader Joe’s mini tote bags are selling for hundreds and taking over TikTok

Another listing shows the bag on sale for $280.

Trader Joe's website lists the mini totes but says they are unavailable.

What made the tote bags take off is unclear. Collectable and limited edition items often develop cult followings from Stanley Cups to Funko Pop action figures, which can cause a crush of consumers scrambling to get their hands on the latest release of the unique items. New releases can cause bedlam in stores such as Target and Starbucks. Often, these limited edition products see huge markups when resold online — and the Trader Joe's canvas bags are no different.

Some consumers have gone to multiple Trader Joe's stores seeking the tote bags, while others call ahead to see if the bags are still in stock, according to The New York Times. On Instagram, some are doing tote bag giveaways to a handful of lucky winners.

A representative for Trader Joe's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time that Trade Joe products have turned into hot commodities.

In a 2021 blog post, the supermarket retailer said it neither condones nor supports "the reselling of our products and do all we can to stop the practice."

"At times, and more so recently, we have been aware of our products being resold, often at exorbitant prices, in various places (online and elsewhere)," the blog post reads. "This is done without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain."