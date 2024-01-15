Emmy Awards live updates: How to watch, who is hosting, red carpet start time and more

Everything you need to know about the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards:
- The celebration of television was delayed four months by the Hollywood strikes, which shut down the industry and forced awards show producers to shuffle their calendars. Tonight’s ceremony will honor shows that aired from June 1, 2022, to May 31.
- HBO dominated the nominations this year, with three of its shows scoring the most nods: “Succession,” with 27, “The Last of Us,” with 24, and “The White Lotus,” with 23. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” scored big in the comedy categories, with 21 nominations total.
- Nearly 100 TV awards were already handed out last weekend when the Television Academy held two Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies (and yes, one of them did overlap with the Golden Globes). “The Last of Us” has already nabbed eight Emmys ahead of tonight’s telecast.
Emmys: Full list of nominees (Limited Series)
Limited Series
- “Beef”
- “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Taron Egerton — “Black Bird”
- Kumail Nanjiani — “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Evan Peters — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Daniel Radcliffe — “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
- Michael Shannon — “George & Tammy”
- Steven Yeun — “Beef”
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Lizzy Caplan — “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Jessica Chastain — “George & Tammy”
- Dominique Fishback — “Swarm”
- Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things”
- Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones and the Six”
- Ali Wong, “Beef”
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Murray Bartlett — “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird”
- Richard Jenkins — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
- Joseph Lee — “Beef”
- Ray Liotta — “Black Bird”
- Young Mazino — “Beef”
- Jesse Plemons — “Love & Death”
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford — “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Maria Bello — “Beef”
- Claire Danes — “Fleishman Is in Trouble”
- Juliette Lewis — “Welcome to Chippendales”
- Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones and the the Six”
- Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Emmys: Full list of nominees (Drama)
Outstanding Drama Series
- "Andor"
- "Better Call Saul"
- "The Crown"
- "House of the Dragon"
- "The Last of Us"
- "Succession"
- "The White Lotus"
- "Yellowjackets"
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"
- Brian Cox, "Succession"
- Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"
- Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
- Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"
- Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale"
- Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"
- Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"
- Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"
- Nicholas Braun, "Succession"
- Michael Imperioli, "The White Lotus"
- Theo James, "The White Lotus"
- Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
- Alan Ruck, “Succession”
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
- Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”
- Sabrina Impacciatore, "The White Lotus"
- Aubrey Plaza, "The White Lotus"
- Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"
- J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"
- Simona Tabasco, "The White Lotus"
Emmys: Full list of nominees (Comedy)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “The Bear”
- “Jury Duty”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Ted Lasso”
- “Wednesday”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
How to watch the Emmys
The three-hour live telecast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles kicks off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Fox, and it will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu. (The broadcast network that presents the Emmys changes every year. The show aired on NBC and Peacock in 2022.)