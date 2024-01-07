Golden Globes 2024: How to watch, who is hosting, what time it starts and more

Portrayals of LGBTQ trailblazers got some recognition Some multiple big-name actors received nods for their roles as notable LGBTQ figures of the past century. Among the recognized biopics, “Maestro,” directed by and starring Bradley Cooper, led the race with four nominations, including best actor in a motion picture drama. But not far behind were two more big-budget Netflix features from 2023: Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s “Nyad” and George C. Wolfe’s “Rustin,” which each earned its stars acting nominations. Read more from NBC News’ OUT team here.

Meet the host: Jo Koy For a while it seemed like the Globes had neither a network to air on nor a host to crack all the jokes. But that changed a couple of weeks ago with news that comedian Jo Koy would be taking on hosting duties. Koy, who’s best known for his stand-up, posted about the news on TikTok on Dec. 21. The Filipino American star also gave a heartwarming shoutout to his family after it was announced. “I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said in a statement, before telling his family “I love you” in the Filipino language of Tagalog. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

First Golden Globes without Hollywood Foreign Press Association: What to expect This year’s Globes will be the first ceremony since Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries took the reins from the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of fewer than 100 voters that had drawn heavy scrutiny for its lack of diversity and ethically questionable practices. The show itself probably won’t be radically different from years past, though there are two new categories that could help spice up ratings: “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” and “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.” (Taylor Swift’s smash-hit “Eras Tour” concert movie is nominated in the former category.) The new voting body is said to be much more diverse, too — so, at the very least, we might hear fewer jokes about the Globes’ blind spots on issues of race and gender. Of course, some things never change. Brace yourselves for some booze-assisted speeches and a run time that threatens to push past three hours.

Golden Globes parties were in full swing this weekend One thing that's never changed about Hollywood: It sure likes to party. Since Friday, celebrities have been gearing up for the Golden Globes by hopping from event to event. Among the buzziest events: On Friday, W Magazine hosted a slew of talent at the iconic Chateau Marmont. There was also a Golden Globes Foundation Dinner, held at the same venue as the awards themselves.

On Saturday, Amazon MGM Studios held a party at Bar Marmont, and Apple TV+ held an event at the Sunset Tower Hotel. There were also two separate awards shows: the Astra Film Awards and the Creative Arts Emmys.

Tonight, there will be an official Golden Globes after-party at the venue, among many other celebrations hosted by various studios and agencies across LA. Read more in Variety's full list here.

Golden Globes nominations list: TV Best television series (Drama) Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Season 4, Episode 10, of "Succession." HBO “Succession”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“1923”

“The Morning Show” Best television series (Musical or Comedy) “Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Bear” Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television “All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fargo”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Lessons in Chemistry” Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Drama) Brian Cox — “Succession”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Dominic West — “The Crown” Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Drama) Helen Mirren — “1923”

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse” Best performance by a male actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy) Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” Best performance by a female actor in a television series (Musical or Comedy) Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Elle Fanning — “The Great”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear” Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”

Abby Elliott — “The Bear”

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”

Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Beef” Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love & Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong — “Beef” Best performance in stand-up comedy on television Chris Rock (“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”)

Sarah Silverman (“Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”)

Wanda Sykes (“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”)

Ricky Gervais (“Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”)

Trevor Noah (“Trevor Noah: Where Was I”)

Amy Schumer (“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”)

Golden Globes nominations list: Film Best motion picture (Drama) “Past Lives” Jon Pack / Jon Pack/Twenty Years Rights via A24 “Anatomy of a Fall”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest” Best motion picture (Musical or Comedy) “Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things” Best motion picture (Non-English Language) “Anatomy of a Fall”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest” Best motion picture (Animated) “The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish” Cinematic and box office achievement “Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Drama) Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers” Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Drama) Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller — “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan — “Maestro”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla” Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy) Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction” Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (Musical or Comedy) Fantasia Barrino — “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence — “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman — “May December”

Alma Pöysti — “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie — “Barbie”

Emma Stone — “Poor Things” Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things” Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers” Best director Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives” Best screenplay Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach — “Barbie”

Tony McNamara — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari — “Anatomy of a Fall” Best original score Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi —“The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon” Best original song “Addicted to Romance” — Bruce Springsteen (“She Came to Me”)

“Dance the Night” — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“I’m Just Ken” — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“Peaches” — Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)

“Road to Freedom” — Lenny Kravitz (“Rustin”)

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish and Finneas (“Barbie”)