Grammys 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, who’s nominated

Here’s how popular the nominees are on TikTok

Many of the nominees for song of the year became TikTok hits last year. The platform shared that “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus has been used the most in videos, with 6.32 million TikToks using the sound.

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish was used in 2.46 million videos. It was a popular choice among creators sharing girlhood memories and moments.

TikTok has also become an important tool for aspiring artists looking to gain exposure. Last year saw several popular artists on TikTok win awards, including Wet Leg, Steve Lacy and Muni Long.

Artists Noah Kahan and Ice Spice, who scored viral hits that catapulted their careers, are nominated for best new artist this year.