Grammys 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, who’s nominated

What to know about the 66th annual Grammy Awards:
- Trevor Noah is hosting for the fourth consecutive year. “The Daily Show” alum is also nominated in the best comedy album category.
- SZA leads the list of nominees, nabbing nine total for her second album, “SOS.” Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét were nominated for seven apiece. Meanwhile, boygenius, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift each got six. The “Barbie” movie also received 11 nods total, including record and song of the year for Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”
- Speaking of Swift ... she could set a record for album of the year wins. If “Midnights” takes home the prize in that category, she’ll become the first singer to win that category four times. But no, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Swift’s boyfriend) will not be there, he said, because he’s prepping for that other big event: the Super Bowl.
- This year’s performers include: Billy Joel (who will perform “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first new song in 17 years); Joni Mitchell (who is making her Grammys performance debut); U2 (who will deliver the first-ever broadcast performance from the Sphere in Las Vegas); Billie Eilish; and Olivia Rodrigo.
Here’s how popular the nominees are on TikTok
Many of the nominees for song of the year became TikTok hits last year. The platform shared that “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus has been used the most in videos, with 6.32 million TikToks using the sound.
“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish was used in 2.46 million videos. It was a popular choice among creators sharing girlhood memories and moments.
TikTok has also become an important tool for aspiring artists looking to gain exposure. Last year saw several popular artists on TikTok win awards, including Wet Leg, Steve Lacy and Muni Long.
Artists Noah Kahan and Ice Spice, who scored viral hits that catapulted their careers, are nominated for best new artist this year.
There are three new categories this year
- Best African Music Performance
- Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Best Pop Dance Recording
There were some new Grammy rules instated last year
Last year, the awards show introduced a new rule stating a work is only eligible for a Grammy if it contains human authorship. Aimed at addressing rising concerns around AI, the protocol is nuanced.
Some use of AI material is acceptable, according to the rule, but only if there’s a degree of human contribution that’s “meaningful” to the work and “relevant” to the category it’s submitted in. And authors of AI material are ineligible to receive a Grammy for their AI contributions.
Other rule changes included a reduction from 10 to eight nominees in the show’s major categories: album, song and record of the year, as well as best new artist. The move from the Recording Academy backpedaled on its 2021 decision to expand the categories from eight to 10.
Who is performing at the Grammys?
What would music’s biggest night be without a stellar lineup of performances?
There are nearly a dozen musical acts planned for the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Here's a round-up of those who have already been announced:
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Billie Eilish
- Dua Lipa
- SZA
- Miley Cyrus
- Travis Scott
- Burna Boy
- Luke Combs
- Billy Joel
- U2
- Joni Mitchell
- Jon Batiste
- Tracy Chapman
- Stevie Wonder
- Fantasia
- Annie Lennox
Trevor Noah is hosting (again)
Trevor Noah clearly loves the Grammy Awards. The former “Daily Show” host will emcee for a fourth consecutive year.
“I’m equal parts excited and nervous,” the comedian told Variety about this year’s show. “I always wonder why I say yes to this thing, and then if it goes well — which it has, thankfully — I’m always grateful that I did. But the nerves never go away. There are only two things you can do: do it well, or completely mess it up. That’s not a great life to be living! I don’t know why I do this myself.”
When asked about what the hardest part of the gig is, Noah said he fears disappointing the artists he loves.
“If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online,” he said. “But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard.”
The comedian is also nominated in the best comedy album category this year.
How and when to watch the Grammy Awards
The Grammys air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. For the cord cutters out there, the Grammys will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, but only for subscribers of Paramount+ with Showtime, according to the Grammys website. Regular Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the awards air (in the U.S. only).
What to watch for during the 2024 Grammys
What time does the red carpet start?
Per usual, E! will be hosting specials from the red carpet. Stars usually roll up about an hour before showtime, so our guess is it’s best to turn on your TV by 7 p.m. ET.
The Recording Academy will also have a red carpet special, “#GRAMMYLive from The Red Carpet,” which starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be available to stream at live.GRAMMY.com.
Grammys 2024: A list of the night’s biggest nominees
Record of the Year
- “Worship,” Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill,” SZA
Album of the Year
- “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste
- “The Record,” boygenius
- “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus
- “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey
- “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe
- “Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Midnights,” Taylor Swift
- “SOS,” SZA
Song of the Year
- “A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- “Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “Butterfly” — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- “Dance the Night” (From “Barbie the Album”) — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
- “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
- “Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
- “Vampire” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
