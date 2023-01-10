How to watch this year's show For those of you interested in red carpet looks, E! kicks off its coverage at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and E! News channel on YouTube. The show itself kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock. Of course, you can also follow along on our live blog as we provide updates on the winners and other big moments. Share this -





Link copied

Oh my God they're (celebrities) back again It seems the Golden Globes will be a star-studded affair once again. Ahead of Tuesday's ceremony, the HFPA announced a slew of celebs who will attend this year's awards. The list of presenters is almost too long to share in a blog post. TLDR: You can expect to see some of your favorites on stage presenting and on the red carpet showing off their fabulous attire. Share this -





Link copied