What you need to know about the 80th Golden Globe Awards
- The awards show is back on television this year after not being televised last year. NBC opted not to air the 2022 ceremony in the wake of mounting criticism surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the event.
- The allegations of ethical lapses within the HFPA and a lack of diversity among its members were detailed by the Los Angeles Times in a 2021 exposé. The news got widespread attention in the entertainment industry. Last September, the HFPA announced its expansion of the voting body to 200 members who are 52% female and 51.5% "racially and ethnically diverse." NBC also confirmed that month that the Globes will be broadcast on the network again in the new year.
- The Globes were once considered “Hollywood’s Party of the Year," but it’s unclear if the show will be as much of a star-studded event as it once was. At least one of the industry’s most beloved actors is not expected to attend. Brendan Fraser nominated for best actor in “The Whale,” pledged never to return to the event after he alleged he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former president of the group behind the show. Berk denies the allegation.
- If you're just catching up on the nominations, look no further than our overview. Speaking of nominees, LGBTQ people, both real and fictional, will be front and center at the ceremony. Latinos are represented in about half the categories this year, including nine nominations for Latino performers and filmmakers.
- This year's ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. It begins at 8 p.m. ET.
How to watch this year's show
For those of you interested in red carpet looks, E! kicks off its coverage at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock and E! News channel on YouTube.
The show itself kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and will stream simultaneously on Peacock.
Of course, you can also follow along on our live blog as we provide updates on the winners and other big moments.
Oh my God they're (celebrities) back again
It seems the Golden Globes will be a star-studded affair once again.
Ahead of Tuesday's ceremony, the HFPA announced a slew of celebs who will attend this year's awards. The list of presenters is almost too long to share in a blog post.
TLDR: You can expect to see some of your favorites on stage presenting and on the red carpet showing off their fabulous attire.
Host Jerrod Carmichael is ready for the big night
Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy Award last year for his HBO stand-up special “Rothaniel," is taking on the role as this year's host.
Last year, he generated praise for his special, in which he came out. He also created the sitcom “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC.
He'll be the first to host since Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage in 2021. Last year’s Globes were not shown live.
Here’s one of the promo clips.
The Golden Globes controversy, explained
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, has been intensely criticized in recent years for the lack of racial diversity among its voting members and various ethical concerns.
The organization had no Black voting members, the Los Angeles Times reported last February. The allegations of ethical lapses within the HFPA were detailed by the L.A. Times in its exposé, which got widespread attention in the entertainment industry.
So ... last year, NBC, which has been the longtime TV home of the ceremony, decided not to televise it. The show went on, quietly and without much fanfare. (There wasn't even a red carpet!) Variety described it as "the strangest Golden Globes Ceremony ever," where "not one famous face, top executive or notable publicity rep could be spotted." There was just a small audience in-person, and winners were announced on social media.
In September, HFPA announced it has added 103 new voters to the group that oversees the Globes. Now, according to Variety, "the voting body overall is made up of 200 members that are 52% female and 51.5% “racially and ethnically diverse” with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern members. The statement says that the voting body also includes individuals who self-identify as LGBTQIA+."
That same month, NBC confirmed the 2023 show will air once again. But the question remains: Will Hollywood embrace it again? It's unclear, but the list of stars set to attend tonight's ceremony is seemingly long. Perhaps longer than initially expected, given that many actors didn't really acknowledge their nominations.