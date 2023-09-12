VMAs 2023 live updates: Who’s performing tonight, how to watch and more

Remember Rage Against the Machine's VMAs moment in 2000?

Awards shows are best remembered for their unscripted moments, including the 2000 VMAs, where a rockstar got arrested. Rage Against the Machine was nominated for best rock video but ultimately lost to Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.”

As Limp Bizkit tried to accept the award, Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford climbed the scaffolding and sat on top of a large sculpture onstage. No one had any clue what was going on, though members of Limp Bizkit encouraged him to jump off the sculpture.

Rage Against the Machine bass player Tim Commerford sits on part of the set while Limp Bizkit receives their award at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Sept. 9, 2000. Dave Hogan / Getty Images file

Toni Braxton and 98 Degrees stood dumbfounded as they went on to present the next award, and security was trying to get Commerford down.

Eventually Commerford was gotten down and arrested. Bandmate Tom Morello told Rolling Stone at the time that he felt police overreacted but that he believes Commerford was mistaken for a crazed fan.

In reality, he just didn’t like Limp Bizkit. Commerford told Rolling Stone in 2015 that he had only one regret.

“I wish I would’ve swung on that thing and brought it to the ground and just destroyed it,” he said. “If I could do it all over again, I would’ve ripped that thing to the ground and shredded it.”