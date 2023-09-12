VMAs 2023 live updates: Who’s performing tonight, how to watch and more

What to know about this year's VMAs:
- Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Karol G, Nicki Minaj, Shakira and Taylor Swift are up for artist of the year.
- With 11 nominations, Swift, who continues to draw large crowds for her widely successful Eras Tour, has the most nods.
- Shakira and Sean “Diddy” Combs will receive special honors at the ceremony.
- Grandmaster Flash, Minaj, Lil Wayne and other artists will close the show with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Remember Rage Against the Machine's VMAs moment in 2000?
Awards shows are best remembered for their unscripted moments, including the 2000 VMAs, where a rockstar got arrested. Rage Against the Machine was nominated for best rock video but ultimately lost to Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff.”
As Limp Bizkit tried to accept the award, Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford climbed the scaffolding and sat on top of a large sculpture onstage. No one had any clue what was going on, though members of Limp Bizkit encouraged him to jump off the sculpture.
Toni Braxton and 98 Degrees stood dumbfounded as they went on to present the next award, and security was trying to get Commerford down.
Eventually Commerford was gotten down and arrested. Bandmate Tom Morello told Rolling Stone at the time that he felt police overreacted but that he believes Commerford was mistaken for a crazed fan.
In reality, he just didn’t like Limp Bizkit. Commerford told Rolling Stone in 2015 that he had only one regret.
“I wish I would’ve swung on that thing and brought it to the ground and just destroyed it,” he said. “If I could do it all over again, I would’ve ripped that thing to the ground and shredded it.”
This 2003 onstage kiss is ingrained in pop culture history
There’s absolutely no argument that the most memorable VMA moment in history is the kiss heard ’round the world.
At the 2003 awards show, Madonna performed a mashup of her songs “Like A Virgin” and “Hollywood” with pop sensations Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. At the very end, Madonna turned to Spears and kissed her before she turned to lay her lips on Aguilera, as well.
Many people forget that Aguilera was also a part of the kiss, maybe because Spears got the shock value of being first. Either way, this is one image seared into pop culture history.
Lady Gaga's meat dress from 2010 lives rent-free in our heads
Lady Gaga, she’s got the meat.
Lady Gaga offered the world one of the most bizarre red carpet looks in fashion history at the 2010 VMAs. Gaga arrived in a dress covered in meat.
Yes, actual raw meat.
Gaga recounted the look in an interview with British Vogue in 2021, explaining that the dress was actually a corset that had meat sewn into it. The outfit was a protest of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” a military policy that discriminated against queer service members and was ultimately repealed in 2011.
“We decided to do the meat dress because I thought to myself if you’re willing to die for your country, what does it matter how you identify?” Gaga said.
Onstage, Gaga announced the name of her coming album, “Born This Way,” and sang a snippet from the title track.
“How beautiful in my way, because God makes no mistakes. I’m on the right track, baby, I was born this way,” she sang in the dress.
Swifties will never forget this VMAs moment
The VMAs may only be an elder millennial, but the awards ceremony has some iconic pop culture moments that we won't forget. As NBC News' chief Swiftie, I can tell you all about one uncomfortable September night in 2009 with great detail, but I'll spare you every detail.
Taylor Swift had just won best female video for "You Belong With Me," her first VMA win, when Ye jumped onstage. Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, grabbed the mic from Swift as she was giving her thank you speech.
"Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you," he said. "Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
People booed. Beyoncé looked visibly uncomfortable. And Swift was devastated. Beyoncé went on to win the video of the year award and offered her time to Swift, who returned to a standing ovation. Beyoncé and Swift never appeared to have any bad blood between them following the incident, though the same can't be said for Swift and Ye.
The moment unwittingly opened a series of events that included a presidential dis, two “SNL” monologues, a naked wax figure of Swift, an edited phone call clip, an online fan war and an album dedicated to Swift's reputation (which she'll be re-recording soon). But I'm not going to talk about that in my blog post! La la la la la!
Who is performing at the VMAs this year?
- Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion will perform “Bongos”
- Lil Wayne will perform his new song, “Kat Food,” for the first time.
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Doja Cat
- Demi Lovato
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Karol G
- Stray Kids
- Tomorrow X Together
- Anitta
- Måneskin
- Fall Out Boy
- Shakira
- Diddy
- Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, LL Cool J, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five will also take the stage for a finale celebrating hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.
'She Wolf' Shakira is ready for her award
Shakira is being honored with the Video Vanguard Award. She will also perform at the awards show for the first time since 2006.
We expect, per usual, that her hips won't lie. But looks like she's got a lot more in store, per an Instagram post from last week in which she shared: "POV when you’re trying to cram an entire career into one #VMAs Vanguard performance."
Check out the song of the year nominees
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
- “Calm Down” by Rema and Selena Gomez
- “Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is leading the most nominated artist this year
Here are the 11 categories the Eras Tour queen is nominated for:
- Artist of the year
- Video of the year, for “Anti-Hero" (She's won this category three times in 2015, 2019 and 2022.)
- Song of the year
- Best pop
- Best direction
- Best cinematography
- Best visual effects
- Best editing
- Show of the summer
- Song of summer
- Album of the year
Who is the VMAs host this year?
Technically, no one is "hosting" the VMAs this year. But Nicki Minaj is emceeing, as she did last year.
“Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners," MTV said in a news release.
If that sounds like a hosting gig, that's because it kind of is, without the title.
According to a source at MTV familiar with the awards show, no one can labeled as a "host" because of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.
Where and when to watch the 2023 VMAs
The ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. ET on MTV in more than 150 million countries.
For those of you who can't get enough of the celebs, the pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, and our live blog kicks off at 4 p.m.