Oscars 2023: How to watch, who is hosting, what to expect, nominees and more

Deadwyler, asked about the post in a recent interview on the “Kermode & Mayo’s Take” podcast, echoed Chukwu . “We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film — we’re talking about misogynoir — like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect. It impacts who we are.”

Chukwu wrote on Instagram the day after the Oscar nominations were announced: “We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women.”

While the science fiction horror film “Nope” had been lauded by film festivals and critics associations, the movie, directed by Oscar winner Jordan Peele and starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya and Brandon Perea, earned no nominations.

Danielle Deadwyler, who played Till’s mother, and Viola Davis, who depicted a female warrior in 19th century West Africa in “The Woman King,” were snubbed in the best actress category. Gina Prince-Bythewood, the director of “The Woman King,” was not nominated, nor was Chinonye Chukwu, who directed “Till.”

The few movies by and about Black people that may have been considered Oscar bait this awards season — including a film about the aftermath of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955 and “The Woman King” — did not make it to the list of nominations announced this year.

Who’s won what so far?

As we noted before, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been dominating this awards season, making it a likely frontrunner for the biggest category of the night: best picture. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the directors behind the film, are on track to also pick up the directing prize after being recognized at the Critics Choice, DGA and Indie Spirits.

That’s not to say it’s a sure thing. “The Banshees of Inisherin” took home the best picture (musical/comedy), and “The Fabelmans” won best picture (drama) at the Golden Globes in January. Director Steven Spielberg also won the directing award at the Globes for the project.

The other categories to watch closely:

Best supporting actress. Although “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has received so much love and attention, it still came as a surprise when Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for best supporting actress, nabbed a SAG Award for her performance. That’s because Angela Bassett, nominated for best supporting actress for her role as Queen Ramonda, the matriarch in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has also picked up some awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice earlier this year. Kerry Condon, nominated for “The Banshees of Inisherin,” also earned a BAFTA for her supporting role.

Best actress: At first, Cate Blanchett — who is a two-time Oscar winner — appeared to be the favorite for her role as Lydia Tár, an imperious orchestra conductor, in Todd Field’s psychodrama “Tár.” She won the best actress (drama) at the Golden Globes, and best actress at Critics Choice and BAFTA. But Michelle Yeoh, a veteran of Hong Kong and Hollywood cinema, has picked up steam in recent weeks, taking home the award for best actress (musical/comedy) at the Golden Globes, and best actress at the SAG and Indie Spirits.

Best actor: Austin Butler wow’d audiences with his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s splashy biopic. The first-time Oscar nominee won a Golden Globe and BAFTA award for the performance. But Brendan Fraser has received some of the best reviews of his career for his his emotionally searing performance as a 600-pound writing instructor reckoning with regret in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” He won the best actor award at the Critics Choice and SAG. Some admirers dubbed his career resurgence “the Brenaissance” — and there’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a good comeback.