Oscars 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, when the red carpet rolls out, who’s hosting

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the fourth time, following go-rounds in 2017, 2018 and 2023. (The show went without an emcee in 2019, 2020 and 2021; Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes co-hosted in 2022, the year Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.)

Jimmy Kimmel at the 2023 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images file

Kimmel’s most notable moment on the Oscars stage came during his first hosting stint, when the musical “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the year’s best picture over the actual winner, the independent drama “Moonlight.”