Updated 4 minutes ago

Oscars 2024 live updates: How to watch, what time it starts, when the red carpet rolls out, who’s hosting

The 96th Academy Awards air at 7 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC.
Photo Illustration: 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture
Ten movies are best picture nominees.Justine Goode / NBC News
By NBC News

Everything to know about this year's Oscars:

  • Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the show for the fourth time, following go-rounds in 2017, 2018 and 2023.
  • Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” a three-hour epic about the race to build the atomic bomb, leads the pack with 13 nods. This year’s other major nominees include: “Killers of the Flower Moon” (10), “Poor Things”(10) and "Barbie" (8).
  • Can you feel that Kenergy? Ryan Gosling will perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" with Mark Ronson. Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell will also perform "What Was I Made For?"
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph ("The Holdovers") looks like a lock for best supporting actress. Most award pundits have predicted Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) for best actor, Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon") for best actress and Robert Downey Jr. ("Oppenheimer") for best supporting actor.

What are the most nominated films this year?

Saba Hamedy

  • “Oppenheimer” dominated nominations, receiving 13 total
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon” received 10 nominations, including a posthumous nom for Robbie Robertson’s score. 
  • “Poor Things” also received 10 nominations
  • “Barbie” nabbed eight nominations 
  • “Maestro” scored seven nominations
  • “American Fiction,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers” and “Zone of Interest” got five nominations each

Jimmy Kimmel is back as host

Daniel Arkin

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the fourth time, following go-rounds in 2017, 2018 and 2023. (The show went without an emcee in 2019, 2020 and 2021; Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes co-hosted in 2022, the year Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.) 

Jimmy Kimmel at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel at the 2023 Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.Rich Polk / Variety via Getty Images file

Kimmel’s most notable moment on the Oscars stage came during his first hosting stint, when the musical “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the year’s best picture over the actual winner, the independent drama “Moonlight.”

Oscar nominees: Read the list 

Daniel Arkin

Best picture

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Best director

  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best actress

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best supporting actor

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best adapted screenplay

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Maestro”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”

Read the entire list here.

What time is the red carpet?

Saba Hamedy

The Oscars will once again have a literal red carpet after last year’s champagne-colored rug caused some confusion.

So what time do the celebs start showing up? Probably about an hour before at around 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. 

ABC said it will have a 30-minute pre-show lead into the live show, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, E! will have a live show from the carpet starting at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Oscars

Daniel Arkin

The ceremony is set to be televised live on ABC starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT — an earlier time slot than usual. If you’re a cable or satellite subscriber, you can stream the show through ABC’s website or the network’s mobile app.

Daniel Arkin, Saba Hamedy, Kalhan Rosenblatt, Kaetlyn Liddy, Isabela Espadas Barros Leal, Kimmy Yam, Sakshi Venkatraman , Kat Tenbarge, Chloe Melas, Nikkala Kovacevic, Michelle Garcia and Mike Calia contributed.