Are people turning on Twitter's 'menswear guy'? He doesn’t care either way

James Bond may be known for his suave suits — but even one of the famous actors behind the spy is not immune to criticism from Twitter’s “menswear guy.”

Derek Guy, who runs a men’s style website called Die, Workwear!, has become a known figure on Twitter, where some are impressed by his long-form threads with fashion commentary and others feel like they can’t get away from his tweets.

“sometimes i worry that im being annoying but then i see bigger accts that are WAY more annoying,” Guy tweeted in response to recent backlash that seemingly arose over his tweets about Bond actor Daniel Craig’s fit.

His thoughts on Craig stirred some discourse online, with several Twitter users echoing a similar question: “Is it me or have people started to turn on the menswear guy?”

Guy, whose Twitter account @dieworkwear has more than 451,000 followers, is used to criticism of his criticisms. He is extremely vocal about his opinions, including his disdain for skinny jeans with work boots, narrow lapel peaks, short sport coats and what he considers other fashion no-nos. He even recently penned a column for Politico Magazine giving advice to male politicians about what they should avoid wearing.

He’s also not afraid to direct his criticism specifically toward right-wing figures — including Jordan Peterson, a conservative podcast host, and Matt Walsh, a prominent conservative YouTuber — who he feels are fair game to poke fun at.

“I’ve learned over the years of writing about clothing that you want to be very careful about how you frame criticism. I think it’s very distasteful to post photos of random people for criticism,” he said in a recent phone interview with NBC News. “If a body has to be underneath it, then I have to choose somebody. I think it’s always bad to criticize someone’s dress, but I feel less bad if it’s someone like Jordan Peterson.”

Peterson, who did not publicly address Guy’s June tweet blasting one of his outfits, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But how did Guy, a relatively under-the-radar men’s fashion writer, end up on everyone’s Twitter feeds? Like many others who gain a fast following online, his notoriety began with a viral spat.

Last year, Guy called out the price tag of a watch from Brick Watch Company, which was launched by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

He tweeted that "selling a $42 watch for $2,400 is shameful" and wrote in a follow-up tweet, "i honestly cant imagine doing this to even people i hate, let alone people who support you."

The tweets prompted Portnoy to issue an eight-minute video response.

Portnoy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In his video, which was uploaded in November, he addressed Guy directly. “Buddy, enjoy your last couple of moments of trashing me because the beast is waking up and he’s waking up today,” he said.

In the days that followed Portnoy’s video, Guy garnered over 16,000 new followers. In the slew of angry tweets from Portnoy’s fans, he saw a comment defending the watch’s price because luxury companies also sell cheaper products, like cashmere sweaters, for significantly more than the manufacturing price. It sparked an idea for Guy.

“I did a whole thread about the cashmere industry, what cheap cashmere has done to the environment and how to find a good cashmere sweater. This was around November, so it was to the point where people were buying clothes for winter and buying Christmas gifts. That thread went really viral,” he said. “Before all of this happened, my Twitter was mainly tweeting in-group jokes to other guys who are obsessed with men’s clothing.”

The reactions were overwhelmingly positive, so Guy kept making similar posts. He has continued to gain attention with in-depth threads about the multiple facets of men’s fashion, like cuts, fabrics and styles.

One person described the “menswear guy” as “clearly one of the few bright spots to emerge in what we can only hope are the last days of this failing website,” referring to Twitter. Another user went as far as calling Guy the “new star” of Twitter.

Fans often call on Guy to rate looks they themselves find outrageous.

“Can we get the menswear guy to rate this fit,” one user tweeted, with an image of conservative commentator Ben Shapiro at a screening of “Barbie.”

But with the newfound fame has come some continued blowback toward Guy’s online persona. Once, he tweeted a photo of Shapiro talking to actor Russell Brand. Guy pointed out that the two were wearing slim pants and that it was shocking how that style had become so normalized.

“Someone misinterpreted that as saying that men are feminine for wearing skinny pants, and that’s not my point at all,” Guy said. “It’s that these clothes get constantly recoded, and people forget that a man in skinny jeans was once controversial, even as recently as 10 years ago.”

Others online have said that while Guy is fun to follow, his taste can be “boring.” Many have also started satirizing his tweets.

Guy doesn’t let negative feedback get to him. But he said having a larger following has made him even more aware of what he posts.

“I don’t insert myself into people’s timelines; I just tweet like everybody else,” he said. “It made me really self-conscious because I didn’t want to feel like I was intruding on people. So my content has somewhat changed in that I tried to do more informative threads versus in-group jokes.”

Now, although Twitter continues to see its users gravitate toward competitors like Bluesky and Meta’s Threads, Guy said he’s sticking to the platform where most of his fashion targets are.

“I tried to find the people to follow from Twitter on Threads, and that became so laborious,” he said. “It made me think halfway through, like, ‘Why am I just trying to re-create my Twitter experience?’”