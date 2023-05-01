Met Gala 2023: What you need to know ahead of tonight’s event

Fashion's biggest night is back.

Celebrities will roll up to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in their finest, larger-than-life attire.

The event, also known as the Costume Institute Benefit, began in 1948 as a dinner that invited guests for $50 a ticket, according to the museum.

It has since evolved into the biggest — and most exclusive — night in fashion, with spectators and fans eager to see their favorite stars showing off their designer outfits. The invitation-only event includes a theme every year and raises funds to support The Costume Institute.

Here's what else to know.

What's the theme?

This year, the gala is paying tribute to the legendary German designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at 85. The theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and the dress code is “in honor of Karl.”

Who is hosting?

Actress Penélope Cruz, musician Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer and actress/screenwriter Michaela Coel are the co-chairs. They are taking over from last year's co-chairs: Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Who is going?

The guest list for the gala is top secret — but as always, Met Gala fans can expect to see the biggest stars, influencers and fashion icons walking the carpet.

There are usually about 600 attendees, according to Vogue.

The four co-chairs, listed above, will of course be there alongside Vogue editor-in-chief herself, Anna Wintour.

Among the other A-listers: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham confirmed their attendance, according to People magazine. The actresses Priyanka Chopra and Elle Fanning also confirmed their attendance to Variety last month.

Singer Rita Ora posted a photo on Instagram days ago, where she wrote: "Mid week catch up/praise you promo nyc style/ met fittings which I can’t show atm and just life really."

There were rumors this year that the Kardashians weren't invited to the soiree. But last week, Kim Kardashian posted a photo on Instagram visiting Lagerfeld's office "to get a little inspiration for the Met."

So, who won't be there?

Not every celebrity will be there. Some aren't invited, others are just busy.

Lively, who has wowed viewers with her outfits each year, said she was not attending this year. She announced her decision at the re-opening of the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue store last month, People reported.

Actor Jonathan Majors, who was arrested in March on an assault charge in an alleged domestic dispute, will also not attend this year. Initially planning to be a guest of Valentino, the fashion house and Major "mutually agreed" the actor would not be there, according to Deadline.

What was the buzziest moment last year?

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown to celebrate the 2022 theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The gown, which Monroe wore during her “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance for John F. Kennedy, is 60 years old.

But Kardashian was widely criticized for wearing it to the Met Gala because of the historic significance and delicate construction of the garment. Images of the dress with and without damage to the seams spread online, with many people claiming that the rips, missing crystals and puckering seams were caused by Kardashian’s Met Gala carpet walk.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, which bought the gown in 2016 for $4.8 million, said Kardashian did not damage it.

Will there be memes?

Of course.

Stars at the Met Gala always sport looks that turn heads. But some of these extreme costumes and styles often inspire countless memes.

For example, in 2021, Kardashian's head-to-toe black Balenciaga proved to be meme fodder for everyone online.

Rihanna’s 2015 gold Guo Pei gown, which featured a fur-lined cape with a 16-foot train, also became an iconic meme.

Memes have become such a large part of online reaction to the gala that in 2021 Saint Hoax, an influencer with more than 3.4 million followers on Instagram, made memes live from the event’s red carpet. That same year, a handful of influencers — including @Mytherapistsays, @ideservecouture @Mufashdia, @juliancookies and @eljosecriales — provided live commentary and Reels around some of the carpet’s most iconic looks using hashtags such as #ReelMetIcons & #MemetheMet.

How can I watch?

Because the actual gala is a private dinner inside the museum, it’s not broadcast.

But the red carpet, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, will have a livestream that can be watched via Vogue’s digital platforms and social media including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

And photos from inside often get shared after the event itself.