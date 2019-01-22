Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.

“The Big Sick” Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross were set to reveal the Best Picture, Original Score, Animated Short Film and more nominations. See which films, actors and actresses have a chance to take home a golden statue.

The show will take place Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

And the nominees (so far) are...

BEST PICTURE

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street could talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E, Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Ne

Sam Rockwell, Vice

DIRECTOR

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

CINEMATOGRAPHER

Cold WarThe Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

COSTUME DESIGN

Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Poppins Returns

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

FILM EDITING

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

ORIGINAL SONG

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

SOUND EDITING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

VISUAL EFFECTS