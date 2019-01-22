Breaking News Emails
The nominees for the 91st Academy Awards were announced Tuesday.
“The Big Sick” Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross were set to reveal the Best Picture, Original Score, Animated Short Film and more nominations. See which films, actors and actresses have a chance to take home a golden statue.
The show will take place Sunday, Feb. 24, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
And the nominees (so far) are...
BEST PICTURE
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street could talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E, Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Ne
Sam Rockwell, Vice
DIRECTOR
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
CINEMATOGRAPHER
Cold WarThe Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Mary Poppins Returns
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
FILM EDITING
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
ORIGINAL SCORE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
ORIGINAL SONG
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
VISUAL EFFECTS