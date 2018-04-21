Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Actor Verne Troyer, who played 'Mini-Me' in 'Austin Powers' films, dead at 49

"He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh," a statement posted to his Facebook page said.

/ Source: Associated Press
Actor Verne Troyer arrives for the screening of the movie "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" presented at the 62nd Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2009.Valery Hache / AFP - Getty Images file

LOS ANGELES — Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise has died.

A statement provided by Troyer's spokesperson that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday.

No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles.

Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as "Mini-Me," the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three "Austin Powers" films. He appeared in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."

He also had roles in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and another Mike Myers film, 2008's "The Love Guru."

