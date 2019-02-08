Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 8, 2019, 3:10 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 8, 2019, 3:17 PM GMT By David K. Li

Venerable British actor Albert Finney, best known to American moviegoers for his role in "Erin Brockovich," died, his family said Friday.

He was 82.

Finney had only "passed away peacefully after a short illness with those closest to him by his side," according to a family statement to The Associated Press.

Albert Finney, who has died at the age of 82 after a short illness. William Conran / AP file

Finney enjoyed a remarkable, decades-long career that garnered him five Academy Award nominations

He received Oscar nods for best actor for "Tom Jones," "Murder on the Orient Express," "The Dresser," and "Under the Volcano."

He was nominated for best supporting actor at the 2001 Oscars for his role in "Erin Brockovich," where he played lawyer Ed Masry, opposite Julia Roberts as the crusading protagonist.

Roberts won best actress that year, while Benicio Del Toro won best supporting actor for "Traffic."

Finney's last big-screen role came in the 2012 Bond movie "Skyfall," playing Kincade, a gamekeeper at the Bond family's estate.