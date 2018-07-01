'Avengers: Infinity War' scores second-best second weekend ever

"We're in uncharted territory again," said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for comScore. "This is a second-weekend number that many films would aspire to have on opening weekend."

Worldwide, "Avengers: Infinity War" has now grossed more than $1.2 billion, becoming the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days of release — and it has yet to open in China.

There was little new competition in the blockbuster space, although there were a handful of other options, like "Overboard," which came in a very distant second but still made a notable splash for a film its size.

A remake of Garry Marshall's 1987 comedy, "Overboard" scored the highest-grossing opening weekend for Pantelion Films with a better-than-expected $14.8 million from 1,623 theaters. It has already surpassed its modest mid-teens production budget.

Pantelion Films Chief Executive Paul Presburger and Jonathan Glickman, president of the Motion Picture Group at MGM, both attributed the success to the star power of Eugenio Derbez ("Instructions Not Included," "How to be a Latin Lover"), who helped developed the bilingual remake with a U.S. star (Anna Faris) to appeal not just to his Hispanic fan base but to all audiences.