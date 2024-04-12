A24's fictional 'Civil War' film brings a divided America to life

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Warning: This article contains some spoilers for the film “Civil War.”

It was a movie trailer seemingly designed to inflame the current political era.

In one shot, the Lincoln Memorial blows up. In another, the president says that the “Western Forces of Texas and California” have been defeated by the United States military. And Washington, D.C., is where journalists get killed “on sight.”

Months after the release of the trailer, Alex Garland’s “Civil War” opens in theaters this weekend. Reviews have been mostly positive, with the movie scoring 84% on RottenTomatoes with both critics and audience members, and 78% on Metacritic.

It remains to be seen whether the provocative advertising will translate into box-office riches — or the kind of heated discourse that sometimes accompanies films that probe American politics.

Set in a near-future version of a divided United States, the film follows a group of journalists (played by Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Cailee Spaeny) as they trek through a wasteland of empty cities and deserted roads to Washington. There, they follow The Western Forces — led by California and Texas — who attempt to infiltrate the White House and bring down a dictator-like president (played by Nick Offerman).

The film’s timing could not be better — or worse, depending on the perspective — coming months before a presidential election that pits President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump. America’s political temperature remains high, stoking some discussion among academics, the far right, think tanks and outside observers of whether the country is headed toward another (real-life) Civil War.