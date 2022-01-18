Daniel Radcliffe set to star as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in a movie made by Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is about to get "weird."

The actor, best known for his "Harry Potter" fame, will star in "WEIRD: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story."

The film will look at the five-time Grammy winner's life, "from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle," Roku said in a news release.

"When my last movie, 'UHF,' came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we’re on schedule," Yankovic, who wrote the film with Eric Appel, said in a statement. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

"When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel, who will also direct and executive produce, said in a statement.

Radcliffe, who most recently appeared in HBO Max's "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," stars in the upcoming rom-com "The Lost City" alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. A spokesperson for Radcliffe did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

The biopic, which begins production in Los Angeles in February, is being produced by Funny Or Die and Tango.