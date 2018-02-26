Director Kevin Smith says he survived a 'massive heart attack'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Kevin Smith, comic and creator of films including "Clerks," has told fans on Twitter that he suffered a massive heart attack and would have died if he had not canceled a comedy special and gone to hospital for treatment.

"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," Smith wrote on Twitter early Monday, with an accompanying picture of him in a hospital bed covered in tubes.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith, 47, had performed a standup comedy show Sunday night and was due to perform again, but ended up seeking medical help.