Director Kevin Smith says he survived a 'massive heart attack'

Kevin Smith, comic and creator of films including "Clerks," has told fans on Twitter that he suffered a massive heart attack and would have died if he had not canceled a comedy special and gone to hospital for treatment.
"After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack," Smith wrote on Twitter early Monday, with an accompanying picture of him in a hospital bed covered in tubes.
Smith, 47, had performed a standup comedy show Sunday night and was due to perform again, but ended up seeking medical help.
