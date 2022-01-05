'Don't Look Up' viewers say the crisis number from the film is actually a phone sex hotline

"Don't Look Up" may have included an easter egg for viewers who cared enough to look it up.

Netflix's satirical apocalypse blockbuster follows two scientists (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to warn an apathetic world (including a president, played by Meryl Streep) of an incoming comet that will wipe out all life on earth.

Since the Adam McKay-directed film debuted on the streaming service on Dec. 24, some viewers have pointed out on Twitter that a phone number included in a fictional public service announcement in the film actually might be for a phone sex hotline.

In a scene about halfway into the movie, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) appears in a PSA to quell fears about the cataclysmic asteroid heading for the planet.

“Right now, millions of you are having these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet,” Mindy says on screen.

He explains that the United States government partnered with the fictional tech behemoth BASH — a company instrumental in halting efforts to destroy the asteroid in favor of mining it for precious resources — to create a hotline for "peace of mind" amid the concern.

“And who knows?” he continues. “Maybe, just maybe, one of our scientists can be that friend we all need to lean on during uncertain times.”

Some viewers, and outlets, who decided to call the number said it actually leads to a sex hotline.

NBC News attempted to call the number, but was met with an error message.

Whether the hotline was intentional is unclear.

A representative for McKay did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. Netflix also did not immediately respond to request for comment.