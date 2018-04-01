Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

There's no place like home.

A pair of Dorothy's ruby slippers stolen from the Judy Garland Museum 13 years ago will soon make their way back to their rightful owner after the FBI announced on Tuesday it had located the sequined shoes that followed the yellow brick road in "The Wizard of Oz" nearly 80 years ago.

The ruby slippers are an iconic piece of cinema, as recognizable as Toto or the Wicked Witch of the West.

Several pairs are known to still exists, including a pair housed in the Smithsonian. But in August 2005, a pair vanished after a break-in at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, according to "Today."

One of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" on display during a media tour of the "America's Smithsonian" traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Garland that were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids. Ed Zurga / AP file

Michael Shaw, who purchased the shoes for $2,000 in 1970, according to the New York Times, was overjoyed to learn they had been found after more than a decade.

"It was really one of the most thrilling moments of my life when they said, 'We've got them,'" Shaw said, holding back tears.

The person who ran off with the shoes after Shaw lent them to the museum smashed the window on an emergency exit door before swiping the glimmering footwear, authorities said.

The news that the shoes had been stolen crushed Shaw at the time.

"I felt literally my knees buckle from underneath," he said. "I had had them and took care of them for over 35 years."

Rhys Thomas, author of "The Ruby Slippers of Oz," said the shoes are valued in the millions. Thomas said the last pair of shoes to sell at a private action went for $2 million.

"The ruby slippers are the holy grail of all Hollywood memorabilia," he said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment made by NBC News. The agency will hold a press conference on Tuesday to discuss how the slippers were found.

Shaw said his insurance company now owns the shoes after paying out a sum of $800,000, according the Times. However, Shaw said he gets first dibs at buying them back.