LOS ANGELES — T'Challa still rules the box office four weeks in, even with the fresh rivalry of another Walt Disney Studios release in "A Wrinkle in Time."

"Black Panther" took the No. 1 spot at the North American box office, with $41.1 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving another newcomer in its wake. The Marvel and Disney phenomenon crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide over the weekend and became the seventh-highest grossing domestic release, with $562 million. Not accounting for inflation, it has now passed "The Dark Knight."

With a marketplace still dominated by "Black Panther," Disney faced some stiff competition from its own studio in launching Ava DuVernay's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time," which opened in second place, with $33.3 million from 3,980 locations.