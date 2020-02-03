'Hamilton' movie with original Broadway cast coming to theaters

A filmed version of the award-winning theatrical production "Hamilton" will be released by Disney in October 2021, the musical's creator Lin Manuel Miranda announced Monday.
The film will hit theaters on Oct. 21, 2021 and star all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr. The performance was filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016.
Miranda hinted at the project last week in an interview with Variety.
"What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, 'I saw it with the original cast.' We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast," Miranda said. "We’re just trying to find the right time to do it."
"Hamilton," a portrait of the life of Alexander Hamilton, the first U.S. secretary of the Treasury, debuted in 2015. It has won a host of awards including the Pulitzer Prize for drama and 11 Tony Awards.
In a statement Monday, Disney chairman Robert Iger described "Hamilton" as "a true cultural phenomenon."
"Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that Hamilton was hailed as an astonishing work of art," Iger said. "All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience."