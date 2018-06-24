Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Han Solo's Blaster from 'Return of the Jedi' tops auction

Julien’s Auctions say Ripley’s Believe It Or Not purchased the sci-fi weapon for $550,000.
/ Source: Associated Press
Han Solo's BlasTech DL-44 blaster from the Star Wars trilogy film "Return of the Jedi" in 1983 sold for $550,000 at Julien's Auctions Hollywood Legends sale Saturday night in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS — Han Solo's Blaster from the "Return of the Jedi" has sold for $550,000 at a Las Vegas auction.

Julien's Auctions says Ripley's Believe It or Not bought the item Saturday.

The sci-fi weapon was the top-selling item at the Hollywood Legends auction.

The blaster was part of a collection from the U.S. art director on the film, James L. Schoppe. An Imperial Scout Trooper Blaster from the movie sold for $90,625.

Julien's says other items at the auction included a full Superman III costume worn by actor Christopher Reeve. It sold for $200,000, well over its original estimate.

A black wool dress worn by Marilyn Monroe went for $50,000 to benefit the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.

The auction was held at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

