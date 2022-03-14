Jane Campion apologizes for comment about Venus and Serena Williams

"The Power of the Dog" filmmaker Jane Campion apologized Monday for comments she made the night before about tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

In an acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Campion nodded to the Williams sisters, who were in the audience in support of the film "King Richard," starring Will Smith as their father, Richard Williams.

"Venus and Serena, you're such marvels. However, you don't play against the guys, like I have to," Campion said, referring to the four male directors who were also nominated in the best director category at the ceremony.

Venus Williams, Jane Campion, Netflix executive Scott Stuber, and Serena Williams attend Netflix's Critics Choice Awards After Party on March 13. Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Netflix

The seemingly off-handed comment drew criticism on social media, with some faulting the New Zealand filmmaker for appearing to insult the Williams sisters' tennis prowess.

In a statement shared with NBC News on Monday afternoon, Campion said she was sorry for the remark.

"I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world class athletes," Campion said in the statement.

"The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women," she went on to say.

"I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you," she added.

Netflix is pushing hard for “The Power of the Dog” to win best picture at the Oscars. Campion is considered a frontrunner for the best director award after winning equivalent honors at the Golden Globe Awards and the BAFTA Awards.

Campion made headlines on Saturday for entirely different remarks. When asked to respond to actor Sam Elliott’s criticism of “The Power of the Dog,” Campion accused him of sexist rhetoric.

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy. He’s an actor,” Campion told a reporter for Variety. “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

In a recent appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast Elliott — who co-stars on the Paramount+ Western “1883” — blasted the movie, calling it a “piece of s---.”

He also criticized what he characterized as Campion’s “allusions to homosexuality.” (In the film, Benedict Cumberbatch plays a 1920s-era Montana rancher who is strongly suggested to be closeted.)

Campion, 67, goes into the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 as the first woman to be nominated twice in the best director category.

She was previously nominated for the haunting drama “The Piano” in 1994, but the award that year went to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List.”