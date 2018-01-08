Jumanji,’ ‘Insidious’ top ‘Star Wars’ in its fourth weekend

LOS ANGELES — Move over, "Star Wars," there are some new box office champs this weekend. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" has topped the charts after three weekends in theaters, and newcomer "Insidious: The Last Key" opened in second, pushing "The Last Jedi" into third place.

Columbia Pictures said Sunday that the Dwayne Johnson- and Kevin Hart-led "Jumanji" was estimated to have earned an additional $36 million this weekend, bringing its total to $244.4 million.

"This is all about 'Jumanji's' staying power," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for the box office tracker comScore. "This is a movie that was overshadowed by all the excitement around 'The Last Jedi,' and yet 'Jumanji' just kept plugging away and drawing audiences throughout the holiday. ... This is kind of unheard of for a movie this size."

In second place was the horror film "Insidious: The Last Key," the fourth in the franchise, which earned $29.3 million. The Universal and Blumhouse Pictures film even outperformed the third chapter in the series. That film launched to $22.7 million in June of 2015.

(Universal is a division of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)

"We could not be more thrilled with that debut. It's a fantastic result," said Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic distribution. "The release date worked in our favor. There hasn't been a similar film in a couple of months. "

Young audiences drove the "Insidious" box office, with 59 percent under the age of 25. Whether or not they enjoyed the film is another question: It got a scary B- CinemaScore.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" fell to third place, with $23.6 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. The space blockbuster has grossed $572.5 million domestically to date.

"The Greatest Showman" took fourth place, with $13.8 million, and "Pitch Perfect 3" rounded out the top five, with $10.2 million.

Fans wait for a red carpet event promoting 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in Beijing on Thursday. Jason Lee / Reuters

Awards seasons films continue to expand throughout January, too, like Aaron Sorkin's directorial debut, "Molly's Game," which added more than 1,300 theaters this weekend and took in $7 million. The movie about the real life "poker princess" Molly Bloom, starring Jessica Chastain, was up for two Golden Globe awards Sunday evening — best actress and best screenplay.

The Winston Churchill film "Darkest Hour," starring Gary Oldman (who won a best actor Golden Globe) also added 790 theaters and took in $6.4 million.

The weekend was up by about 18 percent from the same weekend last year, which Dergarabedian saw as a sign that the 2018 box office could be stronger and steadier than in 2017.

"2017 was not consistent. It was volatile. It was a roller coaster," Dergarabedian said. "This sets the tone for what we're hoping is a consistent and strong 2018 box office."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.