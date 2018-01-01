'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is No. 1 at the box office again

North American audiences came out in larger-than-expected numbers for both the action thriller "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" and "Uncle Drew."

The "Sicario" sequel, starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro, earned $19 million to take third place. The film, which is distributed by Sony Pictures, cost a reported $35 million to $40 million to produce.

Landing in fourth place was the basketball comedy "Uncle Drew," which features NBA All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O'Neal. With a production price tag under $20 million, the film exceeded expectations, grossing $15.5 million, and got audience stamp of approval, with an A CinemaScore.

The ad and marketing campaign included spots during the NBA playoffs and finals, a Wheaties box featuring Irving as Uncle Drew and an "Uncle Drew" capsule collection from Nike.

Lionsgate, which distributed the movie, knew the film had built-in marketability because of the celebrity of the stars, but it was also pleased to discover that the film appealed to non-basketball fans in early screenings, too.

"That was the surprise, that wow, we have a picture that really plays to a general audience," said David Spitz, Lionsgate's president of domestic distribution. "It has a really sweet message."

The A CinemaScore, which suggests that the film will have good word-of-mouth buzz, could bode well for the film over the Fourth of July holiday and into the rest of the summer.

"We're hoping it's the old adage, 'It's not a sprint, it's a marathon,'" Spitz said.

After two weekends of $100 million-plus movies, this weekend provided a little blockbuster break before "Ant-Man and the Wasp" opens this week. But even without a record-breaker or a $100 million movie, the box office is still up by 15.3 percent from last summer's abysmal performance and 9.3 percent for the year overall.

"We can't have every weekend like the last two weekends," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore.

"The theatrical box office is on a major roll right now," Dergarabedian added. "This puts to bed any notion that the summer movie season has run its course. Audiences want to go out to the movie theater during the summer season."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore (where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included; final domestic figures will be released Monday):