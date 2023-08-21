The internet is clowning on Logan Paul for walking out of 'Oppenheimer'

Internet users are trolling Logan Paul after the YouTube personality revealed he walked out of the movie theater while viewing “Oppenheimer” because the first half of the movie seemed “all exposition” and not enough action.

“Everyone’s just talking,” Paul wrote.

The quote went viral on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, as a clip of his comments began drawing facetious backlash. Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many who enjoyed “Oppenheimer,” released by Universal Pictures, remarked that Paul likely failed to understand the film. (NBC News and Universal Pictures are both units of NBCUniversal.)

One reaction, which racked up more than 335,000 likes within a day, poked fun at TikTok users’ addiction to sludge content, a quip at Paul’s attention span being potentially too short to sit through a three-hour movie.

This isn’t the first time Paul has gone viral for expressing his opinion on a movie.

Last summer, many online blasted his opinion after he posted a Twitter thread outlining his distaste for the 2022 science fiction horror film “Nope.”

“‘NOPE’ is one of the worst movies I’ve seen in a long time,” he had written. “I love Jordan Peele and Keke Palmer can act her ass off, but this movie is objectively slow and confusing with stretched themes that don’t justify the pace (a thread)”

Asked about the criticism in an interview with “Capital Breakfast” radio host Sian Welb, Daniel Kaluuya said, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

In the same clip in which he commented about “Oppenheimer” this weekend, he slipped in another remark that he had similarly considered walking out of “Interstellar” 18 minutes into the movie because of how “slow” its pace was.

“And now ‘Interstellar’ is [one of] my top 3 favorite movies,” he concluded.