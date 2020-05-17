'Matrix' co-creator Lilly Wachowski slams Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk for using her movie reference

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

LOS ANGELES — "Matrix" co-creator Lilly Wachowski wasn't happy that Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump were quoting her movie.

On Sunday morning, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted a cryptic tweet, saying "Take the red pill" with an emoji of a red rose.

As most movie buffs know, "take the red pill" is a reference from the Wachowski sisters' sci-fi blockbuster "The Matrix." In the movie, Morpheus (Lawrence Fishburne) reveals to the protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves) that he's been living in a computer simulation. He offers Neo a choice: Take a blue pill and go back to his life and forget about everything, or take a red pill to learn the truth about the Matrix and his fake reality.

However, the phrase "take the red pill" has taken on a new meaning in internet subculture, and it usually refers to conservative political beliefs. It can now mean shifting one's political alignment to the right, and it's often used in internet forums related to President Donald Trump or men's rights groups.

Musk's tweet drew plenty of controversy in the comments, and had more than 190,000 likes by Sunday afternoon. Ivanka Trump then quoted "Taken!" on Musk's tweet, prompting Wachowski to reply "F-- both of you"

Wachowski then shared a link to the LGBTQ social service Brave Space Alliance, urging people drawn in by the viral tweets to donate.