March 4, 2019, 1:36 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Netflix defended itself in the wake of reports that legendary film director Steven Spielberg was campaigning to exclude the streaming service from eligibility at future Oscars ceremonies.

Spielberg was planning to ask for a rule change that would prevent streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon from competing in the Oscars at an upcoming annual board of governors meeting at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Spielberg wants films on streaming services to compete at the Emmy Awards rather than the Oscars, according to IndieWire, which first reported Spielberg's stance.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson for Amblin, Spielberg's production company, told IndieWire.

In what appeared to be a response to these reports, Netflix's film account tweeted on Sunday a list of defenses for the streaming service.

The tweet mentioned equal access to films for those in rural or low income areas, simultaneous release times, and a platform for filmmakers to share their work.

"These things are not mutually exclusive," the tweet said.

Netflix did not immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News. NBC News was not immediately able to reach Spielberg.