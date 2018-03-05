Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Oscars 2018: Full list of Academy Award winners

by NBC News /
Oscar statuette on display backstage during the Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood.Christopher Polk / Getty Images file

The 90th Academy Awards is in the books. “The Shape of Water,” won Hollywood’s top honor, but unlike Oscars past, the awards for acting, directing, writing, composing and more were spread around a variety of acclaimed films. Here’s the full list.

Best picture: The Shape of Water

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water

Actor in a leading role: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

  • Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  • Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  • Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a leading role: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

  • Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  • Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  • Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  • Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a supporting role: Sam Rockwell

  • Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  • Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  • Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  • Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a supporting role: Allison Janney

  • Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  • Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  • Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  • Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  • Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Original screenplay: Get Out

  • The Big Sick
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted screenplay: Call Me by Your Name

  • Call Me by Your Name
  • The Disaster Artist
  • Logan
  • Molly's Game
  • Mudbound

Animated feature film: Coco

  • The Boss Baby
  • The Breadwinner
  • Coco
  • Ferdinand
  • Loving Vincent

Foreign language film: A Fantastic Woman

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • The Insult
  • Loveless
  • On Body and Soul
  • The Square

Documentary feature: Icarus

  • Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  • Faces Places
  • Icarus
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Strong Island

Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Mudbound
  • The Shape of Water

Film editing: Dunkirk

  • Baby Driver
  • Dunkirk
  • I, Tonya
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production design: The Shape of Water

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water

Costume design: Phantom Thread

  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Darkest Hour
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and hairstyling: Darkest Hour

  • Darkest Hour
  • Victoria & Abdul
  • Wonder

Original score: The Shape of Water

  • Dunkirk
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original song: "Remember Me," Coco

  • “Mighty River,” Mudbound
  • “Mystery Of Love,” Call Me by Your Name
  • “Remember Me,” Coco
  • “Stand Up For Something,” Marshall
  • “This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Sound editing: Dunkirk

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound mixing: Dunkirk

  • Baby Driver
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • The Shape of Water
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual effects: Blade Runner 2049

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • War for the Planet of the Apes

Animated short film: Dear Basketball

  • Dear Basketball
  • Garden Party
  • Lou
  • Negative Space
  • Revolting Rhymes

Live action short film: The Silent Child

  • DeKalb Elementary
  • The Eleven O'Clock
  • My Nephew Emmett
  • The Silent Child
  • Watu Wote/All of Us

Documentary short subject: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

  • Edith+Eddie
  • Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
  • Heroin(e)
  • Knife Skills
  • Traffic Stop

