Oscars 2018: Full list of Academy Award winners

The 90th Academy Awards is in the books. “The Shape of Water,” won Hollywood’s top honor, but unlike Oscars past, the awards for acting, directing, writing, composing and more were spread around a variety of acclaimed films. Here’s the full list.

Best picture: The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Actor in a leading role: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a leading role: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a supporting role: Sam Rockwell

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Actress in a supporting role: Allison Janney

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Original screenplay: Get Out

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted screenplay: Call Me by Your Name

Call Me by Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Animated feature film: Coco

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Foreign language film: A Fantastic Woman

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Documentary feature: Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Cinematography: Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Film editing: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production design: The Shape of Water

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Costume design: Phantom Thread

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria & Abdul

Makeup and hairstyling: Darkest Hour

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Original score: The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original song: "Remember Me," Coco

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery Of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up For Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Sound editing: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound mixing: Dunkirk

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Visual effects: Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Animated short film: Dear Basketball

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Live action short film: The Silent Child

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Documentary short subject: Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405