'Pirates of the Caribbean' producer weighs in on Johnny Depp's role in franchise's future

Johnny Depp is unlikely to return as Captain Jack Sparrow in future "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. At least "not at this point," according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bruckheimer, "Pirates of the Caribbean” producer, discussed the future of the Disney franchise.

Depp played protagonist Jack Sparrow in the first five “Pirates” films, and was nominated for an Oscar for his role in “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The last film in the series, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” premiered in 2017.

There are two “Pirates” scripts in development, Bruckheimer said. When asked whether Depp would appear in the sixth "Pirates" film, Bruckheimer responded, "Not at the this point."

"The future is yet to be decided," he said.

Bruckheimer's comment comes amid a widely publicized defamation trial involving Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over a 2018 essay she wrote for the Washington Post, in which she said she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The essay does not name Depp, but Depp's legal team claims the essay caused harm to his career. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million.

The trial, which is being livestreamed, has dominated social media with memes and discussions about domestic violence.

Under questioning from his lawyer last month, Depp alleged that Disney cut ties with him after the Washington Post published Heard's essay.

During cross-examination, Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn brought up a Daily Mail article published in October 2018, months before Heard's essay, which reported that Depp was "out as Jack Sparrow."

"I wasn't aware of that, but it doesn't surprise me," Depp testified. "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point."

Depp was also asked about comments he made a year ago that he would never return to the “Pirates” franchise, regardless of how much money Disney offered.

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” Rottenborn asked.

Depp confirmed that he made the statement during a press conference at the 2021 San Sebastián International Film Festival.

Depp responded: "That is true, Mr. Rottenborn."

Disney kept the character elsewhere in its universe.

"They didn't remove my character from the rides," Depp said during his testimony. "They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find."