Pixar's "Coco" sang its way to the fourth-best Thanksgiving weekend ever, with an estimated $71.2 million over the five-day weekend, a total that easily toppled Warner Bros.' "Justice League."

"Coco" rode strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences to the top spot at the domestic box office. According to studio estimates Sunday, it grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday. Centered on the Mexican holiday Dia de Los Muertos (or Day of the Dead), "Coco" has already set box office records in Mexico, where it has made $53.4 million in three weeks.

After a disappointing debut last weekend, the much-maligned DC Comics superhero team-up "Justice League" slid to second, with $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday frame, it earned about $60 million. "Justice League" is faring better overseas, where it has made more than $300 million.

In Disney Pixar's 'Coco,' Miguel finds himself magically transported to the Land of the Dead. Pixar

The two top spots told a familiar tale: Quality is trumping mediocrity at the box office, where Rotten Tomato ratings bear considerable weight and where word of mouth spreads lightning quick. "Coco" is Pixar's sixth release to land an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences. The film's Rotten Tomatoes rating, 96 percent fresh, is more than double that of "Justice League," at 41 percent.

The success of "Coco" came just as reports of sexual misconduct were published regarding John Lasseter, Pixar's co-founder and chief creative officer of Disney Animation. Lasseter announced Tuesday that he was taking "a six-month sabbatical," acknowledging "missteps" and "unwanted hugs" with employees. Disney has said it supports Lasseter's leave.

Lasseter has been foundational to the rise of Pixar and the revitalization of Disney Animation. "Coco" is the latest in a long line of hits he's overseen.

"Coco," directed by Lee Unkrich and co-directed by Adrian Molina, is one of the largest U.S. productions ever to feature a largely all-Latino cast. That makes it an anomaly not only in the Pixar canon but also in Hollywood. Hispanics made up 23 percent of frequent moviegoers last year, but they're seldom catered to.

Disney didn't share ethnic demographics for "Coco" ticket buyers, but it said signs pointed to a high turnout among Latinos. But "Coco" also performed well elsewhere, as in China, where it made $18.2 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore, called the film's result a positive story in "a week that was pretty challenging for Pixar."

"The future may lie in content like this, where you're telling stories about real human beings and about diversity," Dergarabedian said. "The Hispanic audience is key to the success of any given box office year, given the frequency and passion for moviegoing."

Still, the most profitable movie currently at the box office might be the Lionsgate family release "Wonder," directed by Stephen Chbosky. Starring Jacob Tremblay and Julia Roberts, the film — which carries a production budget of $20 million — has made $69.4 million. It slid by just 19 percent in its second week, with $22.3 million in ticket sales.

A number of specialty releases with Oscar ambitions also hit theaters over the weekend. Sony Pictures Classics' "Call Me By Your Name" came out with the best per-screen average: $101,219 in four theaters. Not since "La La Land" has a film so packed theaters in specialty release. The movie, starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, is about a young man's coming of age in 1980s Northern Italy.

"Darkest Hour," with Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, made its debut with $176,000 on four screens. The expanding releases of Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" ($4 million on 791 screens) and Martin McDonaugh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" ($4.4 million on 614 screens) also drew crowded theaters.

