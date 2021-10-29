'Rust' armorer has 'no idea' where live rounds came from, attorney says

The armorer on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer last week has "no idea" where any live ammunition came from, her lawyer said Thursday.

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed "is devastated and completely beside herself over the events that have transpired," a statement from her attorney said.

Halyna Hutchins, director of photography, died in the on-set shooting last week, and director Joel Souza was injured.

The circumstances of the shooting in New Mexico are under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

"Safety is Hannah's number one priority on set. Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from," the statement from her Gutierrez-Reed's attorney said.