Marvel's 'Madame Web' is meme fodder but doesn't stick the landing, reviewers say

Since the moment the trailer dropped, Sony's superhero film "Madame Web" has been a meme.

The film's star Dakota Johnson uttering the baffling string of words, "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died," was instant fodder for jokes about the impending movie.

But upon its release Wednesday, it appears memes couldn't save "Madame Web." In fact, the film is poised to flop, according to critics and box office analysts — despite continuing to make waves on social media.

"Madame Web," which stars Sydney Sweeney alongside Johnson, debuted with a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which aggregates movie reviews into a numerical score. Critics called the film "as dumb and schlocky as the worst of the genre" and "a laughable affair." Even the line that earned it the adoration of the internet — the one about "researching spiders" in "the Amazon" — didn't make the final cut of the film, according to Rolling Stone, reigniting a flurry of memes and commentary about it. Johnson also revealed that there were "drastic changes" made to the film's script, which some suggested could be behind the issues with the movie.

"RELEASE THE 'He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died' CUT," one person posted on X.

Another user posted a screenshot of the person giving the film a poor review, adding "Just found out the 'he was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died' line isn’t in the movie."