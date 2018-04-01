Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' tops the holiday box office

Audiences gave the film an A- CinemaScore, and reviews have been warm, too (it's sitting at a 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). Those who turned out over the weekend were mostly male (59 percent) and over 25 (56 percent).

"It's great to be in the Steven Spielberg business," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution. "We always believed that this movie itself would carry the day, and that's really what happened. We've seen all around the globe that the word of mouth is really propelling it."

Goldstein said that while advance ticket sales were solid, the walk-up business was particularly robust on Friday and Saturday.

Internationally, the film exceeded the studio's expectations, with $128 million from 62 territories, including $61.7 million from China (the biggest-ever opening in the country for Warner Bros.). Worldwide, it grossed $181.3 million.

Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst for ComScore, said "Ready Player One" should be judged in the context of the marketplace, which is down significantly (24.1 percent) from last March and has seen nearly every film since "Black Panther" open in the "middling to good range."

"None of them have set the world on fire," Dergarabedian said. "We're living in a world where a $52.3 million gross for the first four days is a really good number."

"Tyler Perry's Acrimony" took second place. Driven by an overwhelmingly female audience, the film, starring Taraji P. Henson, grossed $17.1 million over the three-day weekend, followed by "Black Panther" in third place, with $11.3 million.