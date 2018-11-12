Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke

Stan Lee was given a superhero's sendoff.

The death of Lee, the genius behind Marvel's powerhouse comic book creations such as Black Panther and Spider-Man, has led to hundreds of emotional reactions on social media as the actors and actresses who brought the fictional characters to the big and small screen share their condolences.

"There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy," actor Chris Evans tweeted Monday.

Evans plays Captain America in the "Avengers" films and was also the Human Torch in the two "Fantastic Four" movies.

"He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!" Evans added.

Stan Lee poses with Lou Ferrigno, right, and Eric Kramer who portray The Incredible Hulk and Thor, respectively, in a movie for NBC titled "The Incredible Hulk Returns" in Los Angeles in 1988. Nick Ut / AP

"Iron Man" star Robert Downey Jr. shared a photo on Instagram of him with Lee, writing in the captain: "I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan."

Scarlett Johansson, known among Marvel fans for her role as Black Widow, said in a statement to NBC News that the "galaxy just gained another Dog Star."

"Thankful everyday to be a small part of Stan’s universe. He was a legendary visionary and a true artist," she said.

Lee, 95, known as the godfather of Marvel Comics, died in Los Angeles Monday, his representative Dawn Miller confirmed. Lee, whose real name was Stanley Martin “Stan Lee” Lieber, began his career as an office assistant at Timely Comics in 1939 before it was renamed Marvel Comics.

Lee went on to help create fan-favorite characters like the X-Men, Dr. Strange and Thor, which all went on to be huge box office successes — which usually featured a cameo by him.

Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine, one of Lee's most recognizable characters in the comics and on the big screen tweeted: "We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I'm proud to have been a small part of his legacy and .... to have helped bring one of his characters to life."

Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Karen Page on Netflix's "Daredevil," also shared her condolences, writing: "What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans," she posted.

Actress Letitia Wright, who played the superhero Shuri in the 2018 movie "Black Panther," and actor Terry Crews, who played Bedlam in "Deadpool 2', simply wrote: "Rest in Peace Stan Lee."

Theo Rossi, who starred as Shades in Netflix's "Luke Cage," thanked Lee for his childhood and one of his "favorite jobs to date."

"Rest In Peace & Paradise Genius," Rossi posted.

Marvel said in a statement that Lee was as “extraordinary as the characters he created.”

“A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart," said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company.

RIP #StanLee - thank you for sharing your incredible vision with us. We are eternally grateful to you and would not be the same without it. I am so honored to have played a part in your world, and will forever look back on the opportunity with love. #XMen #Storm pic.twitter.com/pKfxHMUKmP — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 12, 2018

Thank you @TheRealStanLee for the escape from this world & great joy inhabiting the ones you created!! You made so many believe in the good, the heroic, the villainous, the exciting, most of all, you were giving & gracious to us all. RIP — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee :-( - such an inspiration to so many people. Changed the world as we know it. — Jessica Henwick 🐒 (@JHenwick) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee. A gentleman and a genius. It was an honor to be a small part of his universe. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/iZNtQRRqKD — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

You were a man before your time... now it feels like you are gone before your time. RIP Stan the Man... thanks for the laughs and words of support. It’s a honor to live in your universe! #MarvelKnight pic.twitter.com/1TXdPqUB3x — Anthony Mackie (@AnthonyMackie) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee ♥️ Thank you for everything. #excelsior pic.twitter.com/7EVB0sMz3Z — Jaimie Alexander (@JaimieAlexander) November 12, 2018

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

I am so grateful to have known and worked with this man, even briefly, over the years. He quite literally changed the landscape of entertainment forever. The term “Legend” seems to get… https://t.co/gkqJ8g8fxP — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

What a legend. What a legacy. #RIPStanLee — Luke Mitchell (@LukeMitchell__) November 12, 2018

Today we lost one of the greats. @TheRealStanLee, you were a inspiration and superhero to us all. Thank you for contributing so much- and giving us all something to aspire to! 💚

#ripstanlee pic.twitter.com/GzFhwgU0WA — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) November 12, 2018

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend 👍🏽



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018